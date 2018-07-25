Kazakh PM, Kazakhstani Writers' Union reps met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with representatives of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan led by its head Ulykbek Yesdaulet, primeminister.kz reports.



The sides debated the current issues and the Writers' Union new projects.



The Writers' Union of Kazakhstan is a non-governmental organization that unites more than 750 Kazakhstani professional writers. It has five regional affiliates in Astana, Shymkent, Karaganda, Semey and Uralsk.