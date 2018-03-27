Kazakh PM: Kemerovo tragedy should be a lesson for all

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to carry out fire safety checks at all shopping malls in Kazakhstan after Kemerovo tragedy, Kazinform reports.

"You all know about the tragedy in the Russian city of Kemerovo," Sagintayev said at the onset of the Government session on Tuesday. "The shopping mall fire killed over 60 people, including 35 children. The Head of our State sent a telegram of condolence to the Russian President. This horrific accident should be a lesson for all of us."



He revealed that popular Kazakhstani bloggers drop by local shopping malls and check their fire safety.



The Premier instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, fire fighting services and regional administrations to carry out fire safety checks at shopping malls, adding that First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin will monitor the implementation of that instruction.



It is to be recalled that the fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vsihnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo on Sunday claiming lives of 60 people, mostly children.