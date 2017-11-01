Kazakh PM, King of Jordan discuss coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting discussed the expansion of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres. The sides paid particular attention to cooperation in the field of agriculture, livestock and vegetable farming, renewable energy, as well as defense industry and logistics.

It should be noted that, in January-August of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $253.8 thousand, of which $252.4 thousand accounted for Jordanian imports to Kazakhstan. From 2005 to the first half of 2017, the inflow of Jordanian investments into Kazakh economy totaled $10.8 million.

Kazakhstan-Jordan diplomatic relations were established in February 1993. On November 29, 2006, the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan signed an agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments. As of October 1, 2017, 82 legal entities and representative offices with the participation of Jordanian capital operate in Kazakhstan.