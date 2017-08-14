Kazakh PM lauds increase in trade turnover within EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has praised boost in trade turnover within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and trade with the third countries at the session of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that over 8,000 joint enterprises with the EAEU member states function in Kazakhstan consistently. In his words, the Kazakh side will be happy to see the number of those enterprises grow in the future.



The head of the Kazakh Government also noted that the first Free Trade Zone Agreement signed between the EAEU and Vietnam in May 2015 has its pros. It opened duty free access for Vietnamese goods to the EAEU market.



"The first positive experience in that respect creates a solid foundation for further trade and economic cooperation with foreign countries. Last year, the Supreme Council made a decision to start negotiations on free trade zones with Iran, India and Singapore," the Kazakh PM said.



The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the EAEU heads of government is on in Astana.