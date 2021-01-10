Kazakh PM Mamin casts vote in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the Maslikhats this morning, Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Mamin arrived at the polling stations number 138 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, which is located at the building of the Astana Concert Hall. Askar Mamin was one of the first to discharge his civic duty.





At this pointб the elections is underway in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Of 10,060, 8, 141 polling stations have already opened their doors. Polling stations in 12 countries are also already opened to voters.