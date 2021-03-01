  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh PM Mamin holds talks with Roscosmos Director General

    16:25, 01 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin received Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The parties discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the space sphere, including the further development of the Baikonur cosmodrome and the formation of a medium-resolution Earth remote sensing space system.

    Particular attention was paid to the project for the creation of Baiterek joint space rocket complex («Nazarbayev launch»).

    The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Space Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!