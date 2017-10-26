Kazakh PM, Mangistau’s community members talk over socio-economic issues

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Within a working visit to Mangistau region, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting, dedicated to the current socioeconomic development issues, attended by the region's community representatives and the heads of central governmental and local executive authorities, according to primeminister.kz .

The Governor of Mangistau region, Yeraly Tugzhanov, made a report on the measures for regional socioeconomic development.

In particular, for January-September 2017, the overall output in the manufacturing industry increased by 4.1% and reached KZT 119 billion. Over the same period, the cargo carriage volume in the region amounted to 169.7 million tons, or 7.5% more than in Jan-Sep 2016. Within the Business Support Map of Mangistau region, it is planned to launch 7 projects this year for over KZT 71.5 billion, which would create 450 new permanent jobs. For the year to date, two projects have been commissioned for a total of KZT 1.2 billion.

In turn, the following representatives of the community addressed the meeting: Director of Caspiy Desalination Plant Vladimir Murashko (about increasing the quantities of desalinated water), Chairman of the Regional Council of Veterans Serikbay Tuletov (on the environmental situation in the region), public figure Dorzhok Seibagytov (on the reconstruction of major transport highways), and Chairman of the Munaily District Community Council Tabyldy Amirov (on the development of rural outpatient clinics).

Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy, Vice Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, and Vice Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin commented on the issues and reported on the work plans to solve the abovementioned problems.

Summarizing the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted that the region is making good headway as it had managed to attain growth for such development indicators as fixed investment and amount of construction work.

Besides, it was said that the major goal for the region's leaders is to preserve and create jobs, especially for young people.

In this respect, in addition to the tools of the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Programme, the Government implements such additional measures as work experience internships, mentoring, targeted training and retraining of personnel, and implementation of the Zhana Serpin Regional Programme.

Moreover, the attendees underlined that the region has high population growth rates, and this, in turn, obliges the local authorities to actively solve the issues of housing and social facilities construction. Currently, the housing construction pace in the region is quite high as the Nurly Zher Government Programme is actively implemented. Since the start of the year, 665,000 sqm of housing has been commissioned and the growth rate has been nearly 36%, however, this issue should always be kept under control.

As to the social infrastructure, this year construction of nine new schools in the region has started. This should solve the problem of three-shift education. It is the Nurly Zhol Government Programme that provides finances for most of the above school construction projects.