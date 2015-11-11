Kazakh PM Massimov opens 1st session of Astana club

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first session of the Astana club dedicated to the development of Eurasia has kicked off in Astana with the participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

"The Eurasian Economic Union. It seems like everyone asks us about this trade bloc these days. I would like to remind that it was our President who came up with this idea while delivering a lecture at the Lomonosov Moscow State University back in 1994. We do support this project, but consider it an economic one. It is not politically motivated by any means," Prime Minister Massimov said of Kazakhstan's stand on the matter in his opening remarks at the 1st session of the club. According to him, the Astana club offers a wonderful opportunity for representatives from different continents and countries to speak freely and share one's point of view on relevant issues. The first session of the club brought together over 50 world experts in the sphere of economy, politics, and international relations from such countries as the U.S., Russia, the EU, China, Turkey, Iran and more. The Astana club is the first international discussion platform dedicated to the problems of development of the Eurasian region. The Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Leader of the Nation and the Institute of world economy and politics organized the high-profile forum. The Astana club has partnered with the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, the German Council of Foreign Relations (DGAP), the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.