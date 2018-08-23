Kazakh PM meets U.S. Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Republic Kazakhstan George Krol, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, and strengthening of friendly relations. Besides, the results of Ambassador Krol's diplomatic service in Kazakhstan were summarized during the meeting.

"After the visit of our Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Washington, the contacts strengthened to a much larger extent. In general, over the time of work, the economic component of our relations has reached a higher level," Prime Minister Sagintayev said.

To date, bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S. have been taken to the level of an expanded strategic partnership. Following the results of Prime Minister Sagintayev's working visit to California and New York in April 2017, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in San Francisco. It comprises offices of Zerde, Astana Hub, Alatau Techno Park working on digitalization projects. As part of the Consulate General's activities, Kazakhstan's cooperation with the Southwestern United States, including with the top U.S. companies based in the Silicon Valley, is developing.

In addition, at the meeting, the sides discussed plans for further strengthening of business ties between the two countries.

In his turn, Krol stressed President Nazarbayev's special role and strategy in developing and strengthening friendly relations with all countries.

"Kazakhstan's role in the UN Security Council has a huge effect. Kazakhstan is a country that was part of the Soviet Union 26 years ago, and now it is a leading country in the region and in the world. The policy of your President toward neighboring countries is very crucial for the stabilization of relations," the ambassador said.

George Krol has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan since January 8, 2015.