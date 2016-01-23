Kazakh PM meets Visa Inc. Vice Chairman in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Elle Richey, Vice Chairman of Risk and Public Policy of Visa Inc., on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

According to primeminister.kz, the main topics of the meeting were the prospects of development of wire transfer market in Kazakhstan and increasing availability of payment terminals.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated they will continue to cooperate on projects related to the development of payment industry in Kazakhstan.