Kazakh PM meets with Chevron leadership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with the delegation of Chevron Corporation led by its Chairman of the Board and CEO John S. Watson in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service. At the meeting, the sides touched upon the problems of further implementation of joint projects in oil and gas sector.

Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth who is expected to take up the post of the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Chevron Corporation attended the meeting as well.



It should be noted that Chevron is the world's fifth largest energy company and the leading private petroleum producer operating in the Caspian field. In Kazakhstan, Chevron holds 50% in Tengizchevroil LLP, 18% - in Karachaganak project and 15% - in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.