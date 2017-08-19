Kazakh PM meets with Chief Executive Power of Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting today with the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, who is paying a working visit to Kazakhstan, according to the Prime Minister's official website .

At the meeting, the sides discussed further development of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached by the Heads of the two states during the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Astana in November 2015.

In addition, they considered the measures for improving the transit potential of the region and the prospects for bilateral cooperation in railway construction. At the same time, the sides raised the issue of educational collaboration between the countries.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev congratulated Abdullah Abdullah on the occasion of the national holiday - the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Moreover, the sides touched upon the National Day of Afghanistan at the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

In 2016, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan totaled $489.4 million, including exports of $486.8 million and imports of $2.5 million. In January-May 2017, it totaled $195.8 million, including exports of $195.2 million and imports of $0.6 million.