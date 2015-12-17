Kazakh PM meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his official visit to China Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

According to primeminister.kz, during the meeting the sides discussed the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, praising the high level of trust, good neighborliness and mutual understanding. Prime Minister Massimov stressed that regular meetings on various levels help implement the agreements reached by the two countries. Besides, Karim Massimov and Xi Jinping expressed interest in deepening of mutually profitable cooperation, especially in commercial and economic, industrial and innovation as well as investment spheres. While in China, the Kazakh Prime Minister also attended the Second World Internet Conference held in the city of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.