Kazakh PM meets with Cisco Vice President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with a delegation of American company Cisco headed by Jonathan Sparrow, Vice President for the CIS, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the current results of the joint efforts for implementing the agreements reached when Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with John Chambers, Executive Chairman of Cisco Systems.

The sides also considered the progress made in projects of education, e-government, intellectual transport and mining technologies as per the agreements signed within the Kazakh Prime Minister's working visit to the United States of America in April this year.

They paid particular attention to the economic impact made by the integration of "Digital Kazakhstan" state project with such projects as "Smart City", "Electronic Government", "Improvement of IT Education for Digital Economy", "New Generation Mines", "Unified State Data Processing Center", "System of Industrial Analytics in Information Security Management in the Country".

