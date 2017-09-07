Kazakh PM meets with ExxonMobil delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Government, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with a delegation of ExxonMobil Production Company representatives headed by the company's president Neil Duffin, according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, they discussed the issues related to ExxonMobil's current activities in Kazakhstan, including Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields development projects.

For reference: the above company is one of the first big investors in our country that started operations in Kazakhstan in 1993.