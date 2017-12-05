Kazakh PM meets with foreign investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.





He met with participants of the forum and heads of large investment companies that successfully cooperate with Kazakhstani enterprises.







For instance, Prime Minister Sagintayev held meetings with Kazunori Sato, Senior Managing Director at Tokyo Rope Manufacturing Co., Ltd, John Campbell, Global Head of Strategic Clients at Standard Life Aberdeen, Bekir Aydin, CEO of AVM Ayakkabi, André Jacquemart CEO at Carmeuse Group, and Vladislav Soloviev, CEO at RUSAL.







At the meetings, the sides touched upon expanding cooperation and implementing new joint investment projects in the sphere of energy, chemical industry, construction, engineering, oil and gas sector and agriculture. The participants of the forum shared their thoughts on the future of global economy and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.







The Kazakh Premier also met with Chief Executive of Railways KEC International Ltd. Rakesh Gaur, Managing Officer at Mitsui & Co Ltd. Toshiaki Maruoka, General Director of Kibar Holding Kerem Kibar and First Vice President at Russian Railways OJSC Alexander Misharin.







Utmost attention was paid to cooperation in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, including transport and logistics infrastructure, water supply, energy and many more.







Foreign partners expressed interest in promoting joint investment projects within the framework of the Kazakhstan's most ambitious programs - the Industrial and Innovative Development Program for 2020, the Nurly Zhol Program and the Agro-Industrial Complex Development Program.







