Kazakh PM meets with Kyrgyz colleague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Zheenbekov in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Sagintayev and Zheenbekov discussed further development of bilateral cooperation in provision of technical assistance, standardization of railway tariffs, and simplification of migration requirements.



The sides praised remarkable progress in the development of the Comprehensive Cooperation Program between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2017-2020 that should become the roadmap for development and strengthening of mutually profitable relations and strategic partnership between the two countries for the short term.



Besides, the prime ministers weighted on Astana and Bishkek's readiness to sign the Treaty on demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border.

Utmost attention was paid to interaction of the two countries in regional organizations, especially within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries.



Sagintayev and Zheenbekov touched upon holding of the EXPO-2017 event in Astana and the upcoming National Day of Kyrgyzstan in late August.



In conclusion, the Kazakh Premier invited Kyrgyzstan to participate in the OIC Summit on Science and Technology at the end of the international exhibition.



Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made $272,3 million in January-May 2017, that is almost 39% higher than in analogous period of 2016.



Export from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan demonstrated a 38% growth in January-May 2017 and amounted to $180.6 million.