Kazakh PM meets with OMV CEO

ASTANA. KAZ?FORM The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has received today the Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV Company, Rainer Seele, according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation with the company and implementation of a number of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.

For reference: OMV is one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria and the largest oil company in Central Europe. OMV possesses a 36% stake in Borealis that plans to implement a polyethylene production project in Atyrau region.

OMV's shareholders: 24.9% - Mubadala (Abu Dhabi), 31.5% - ÖBIB (Austrian national industrial holding), while 43.6% of shares are on a free float.

In Kazakhstan, the company has been operating since 2004. It owns shares in Tasbulat Oil Corporation LLP (100%) and Kom-Munai LLP (95%, 5% - Kazakh partners), which are the subsurface users of the Aktas, Turkmenoy, Tasbolat and Komsomolskoye oil fields in Mangistau region.

Since 2004, the company's investment to Kazakhstan has exceeded $1 billion.