Kazakh PM meets with OMV CEO
At the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation with the company and implementation of a number of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.
For reference: OMV is one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria and the largest oil company in Central Europe. OMV possesses a 36% stake in Borealis that plans to implement a polyethylene production project in Atyrau region.
OMV's shareholders: 24.9% - Mubadala (Abu Dhabi), 31.5% - ÖBIB (Austrian national industrial holding), while 43.6% of shares are on a free float.
In Kazakhstan, the company has been operating since 2004. It owns shares in Tasbulat Oil Corporation LLP (100%) and Kom-Munai LLP (95%, 5% - Kazakh partners), which are the subsurface users of the Aktas, Turkmenoy, Tasbolat and Komsomolskoye oil fields in Mangistau region.
Since 2004, the company's investment to Kazakhstan has exceeded $1 billion.