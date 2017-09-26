Kazakh PM meets with Samruk-Kazyna Fund Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a session of the Board of Directors of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund" at the Ukimet Uiy on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

During the session its participants discussed the process of transformation of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, the 2016 annual report, the 6-month report of the Internal Audit Service as well as the risk report for Q2 of 2017.



Utmost attention was paid to the investment policy of the fund, the issues of investment into new sectors and amendments to the Key Performance Indicators of members of the Management Board this year.