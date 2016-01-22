Kazakh PM met with Head of Marubeni Corporation in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marubeni Corporation Teruo Asada within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Primeminister.kz informs.

The sides discussed the issues of development of cooperation in the energy and transport sectors of the economy and implementation of projects in the sphere of alternative energy sources.

Besides, the interlocutors noted a significant potential the country have for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed their interest in further strengthening of the relations.