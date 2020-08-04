Kazakh PM names regions where epidemiological situation remains challenging

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin named regions of the country where situation with the coronavirus infection remains challenging, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Tuesday session of the Government, Premier Mamin noted the epidemiological situation in the country is changing for the better in general. Daily increase of the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases does not exceed 1.2%. To date, 69.4% of coronavirus patients have already recovered, the remaining part receive necessary treatment, he said.

The head of the Kazakh Cabinet added that the in-patient facilities’ occupancy had decreased by 36%.

Mamin pointed out that the epidemiological situation was steadily improving in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions as well as in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and Almaty. However, the situation in Kostanay and Akmola regions remains challenging. To this end, the governors of the said regions have been instructed to tighten epidemiological response.