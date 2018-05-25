Kazakh PM on working trip to Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Kostanay region today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is set to visit a number of industrial enterprises and facilities of the region, Kazinform reports.

In the morning, Prime Minister Sagintayev is planning to visit the Kostanay leisure center which has been built in just nine months. The new sports complex was built as a venue for sport sessions and republican sport tournaments. During the visit to the center, deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region Yerlan Spanov will report to the Premier on the projects which are implemented in the region under the program of public and private partnership.



The head of the Kazakh Government will also visit a poultry farm Zhas Kanat 2006 LLP, Lider-2010 LLP, the Sokolovsky open pit of Sokolov-Sarybai Mining Production Association (SSGPO) JSC and meet with local agrarians.



