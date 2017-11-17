Kazakh PM on working trip to Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is set to visit a number of social and industrial facilities during his working trip to Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The Premier will visit the Arai micro-district under construction in Taraz city, the Athletic sports complex and a new perinatal center, the press service of the Zhambyl regional administration reported.



Also, Mr. Sagintayev will pay a visit to a branch of Kazphosphate LLP and other industrial facilities.



To wrap up the meeting, the head of the Kazakh Government will meet with local businessmen to discuss the problems of development of local agro-industrial complex.