Kazakh PM on working visit to Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is in Pavlodar region to check implementation of the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and the article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" there, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Premier Sagintayev made the first stop of his working trip in Bayanaul district to discuss the development of tourism, infrastructural development as well as implementation of Sacred Kazakhstan and Tugan Zher projects.



While in the region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev familiarized with the process of modernization of local industrial enterprises, namely KAZ Minerals Bozshakol LLP, R.W.S Whelset, Prommashkomplekt, Pavlodar petrochemical plant and more.



Prime Minister Sagintayev is expected to hold a meeting on the issues of technological modernization of industrial enterprises of the region within the framework of implementation of the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



The Premier will also pay a visit to the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone, meet with local businessmen, survey pace of housing construction as part of the Nurly zher program and development of infrastructure as part of the Nurly zhol program.