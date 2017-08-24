Kazakh PM opens Eurasian Week in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The "Eurasian Week" annual international exhibition forum, organized by the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), has started in the capital of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"The event level not only makes it possible to enhance close relations between the public sector and the business community but also enables to further entrench integration processes. For instance, about 80 export-oriented companies of various sectors represent Kazakhstan here. This will help our countries develop new mutually beneficial contacts. Presently, over 8,000 joint ventures with the EAEU countries stably operate in Kazakhstan. I think it is a good indicator in terms of the entrepreneurs' support for the integration of the country. We are looking forward to further enlarging this list of enterprises," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

The officials and representatives of the business circles and business community from 42 countries arrived in Astana to attend the "Eurasian Week". The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 people. Southeast and South Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America, in addition to the Union and the CIS countries, took a great interest in the participation.



The agenda of the "Eurasian Week" includes over 30 discussion events covering 13 economic sectors, strategically important for the common market of the EAEU. More than 300 speakers from 17 countries will address the panel discussions, seminars and roundtables.

The "Eurasian Week" is a practice-oriented event. The EAEU Member States representatives, together with the EEC, will discuss the specific steps needed to accelerate integration. The leading industry experts will answer the questions posed by the entrepreneurs who intend to develop their businesses in the Eurasian Economic Union countries or other friendly states in Eurasia. The forum is a platform for presenting new opportunities, discussing advanced technologies and solving problems.



The Summit of Governors of the Eurasian Economic Union is of particular interest for the "Eurasian Week" attendees. There, the leaders of over 20 regions of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia will gather to discuss the issues of interregional cooperation. The summit, being a new format of the EAEU cooperation, will be held on August 25.



The "Eurasian Week" organizers have created the maximum of opportunities for B2B collaboration on the platform. On August 24, the business program will be accompanied by the Subcontract Exchange, where large, medium and small-sized businesses of the Union member states will be able to establish direct contacts and discuss the prospects for cooperation.

According to the Prime Minister, the forum will allow to sign a number of documents to boost the EAEU international cooperation in terms of the agro-industrial sector, including the activities for export development.