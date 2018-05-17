  • kz
    Kazakh PM presented Green Technologies Center in Astana

    15:18, 17 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has presented today the International Green Technologies Center in Astana.

    "Kazakhstan, as a country abundant with natural resources, understands its responsibility in ensuring sustainable development of the global energy security. The 2030 agenda and Paris Agreement demonstrate that the world community is ready at large to join hands to curb climate changes. It is great honor for us today to present our contribution into this process, the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center, initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with support of the world community," PM told addressing the Global Challenges Summit 2018.

