Kazakh PM, President of Uzbekistan hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today in Tashkent Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the PM’s press service reports.

«First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and You have laid the foundation for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to embark on a new level of strategic partnership. C onfirming continuation as an overriding principle of the foreign policy Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays great attention to the development of mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation with Uzbekistan,» Mamin said.

The Kazakh PM pointed out the high dynamics of the development of bilateral cooperation.

Uzbekistan is the most important trading partner of Kazakhstan in the region. Following 2019 the volume of bilateral trade reached USD 4.1 bln. It is expected to increase the commodity turnover up to USD 5 bln by the year-end. As of today more than 3,000 joint ventures work in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The parties debated a wide range of issues concerning further cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, construction, agriculture, textile, machine building, cultural and humanitarian, tourism sectors.

Notably, the II forum of interregional cooperation will be held on February 26 in Urgench to debate agro-industrial, industry and tourism cooperation. It will bring together more than 300 people. Above 40 agreements will be signed following the event.