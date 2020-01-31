Kazakh PM proposes to fully transfer public procurement in EAEU to e-format by 2021 end

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin attended the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in narrow and extended formats, where he put forward a number of initiatives to address pressing issues of economic integration in the EAEU, according to primeminister.kz.

Askar Mamin focused on the need for accelerated approval of amendments to the Procedure for removing barriers initiated by the Kazakh side, which will accelerate the process of considering appeals up to three months.

«Today, the register of agreed obstacles contains 68 points. We launched this registry three years ago with 60 points. Instead of lowering this indicator, unfortunately, we are increasing it every year, creating ever new barriers or delaying their removal,» Mamin said.

The head of the Kazakh government proposed to fully transfer the public procurements within the EAEU countries to the electronic format by the end of 2021.

«Ensuring participation in government procurements held in electronic formats through the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures is one of the goals of developing the government procurement market,» Mamin emphasized.

Askar Mamin came up with an initiative to work out amendments to the EAEU Agreement regarding compensation for damage to business in violation of the general rules of competition.

«Today, in accordance with the EAEU law, in the case of a fine being imposed on a business entity in violation of the general rules of competition, fines must be transferred to the budget of the country where the business entity is registered. At the same time, the injured party is deprived of the possibility of compensation for damage,» said Mamin.

The head of the Kazakh government noted the need to strengthen joint work within the EAEU on the development of the digital economy and modern high-tech areas, as well as the development of joint tactics to combat pirated products.

The participants reviewed the progress in drafting Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, removing barriers within the EAEU internal markets, integration of national information systems, introduction of clearing-and-settlement system for transferring import customs duties in national currencies between the EAEU member states , drafting an agreement on regulation of the alcohol market, formation of an ecosystem of the EAEU digital transport corridors and other issues.

As a result of the meeting, relevant decisions, orders and instructions were signed.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Council will be held on April 9-10, 2020 in Minsk.