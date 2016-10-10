Kazakh PM reprimands two ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev reprimanded Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev and Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov for failure to implement President Nursultan Nazarbayev's instructions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On the 9th of September, the Head of State gave instructions on inventory procedures of all subordinate organization of ministries and akimats (administrations). I spoke with both ministers yesterday and was surprised to learn that they hadn't even started to implement those instructions. They only plan to create corresponding working groups by yearend. It's been a month [since the instructions were given]. What if we will have to report on the implementation tomorrow? You [ministers] should change your approach to work," Prime Minister Sagintayev said criticizing the ministers at the session of the Government on Monday.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the need to carry out another round of inventory procedures at all subordinate organizations of ministries and akimats in order to transfer them to competitive environment or local level at the extended session of the Government on September 9.