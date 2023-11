ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official website of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov Pm.kz has officially joined Telegram messaging service.

The news about the work of the Premier and the Cabinet will appear at telegram.me/pmkz_news.



Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging service both for mobile and desktop systems.



In February 2016, Telegram announced they had 100 million monthly active users.