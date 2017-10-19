Kazakh PM’s statement on results of negotiations with Kyrgyzstan delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The negotiations with the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov ended in the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports, and, citing the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service, publishes the Statement of Head of the Kazakh Cabinet Bakytzhan Sagintayev, on the results of the negotiations with the Kyrgyz delegation.

"The negotiations with the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov have just ended, it was a representative team of nearly 30 people, and this made it possible to carry out a detailed discussion on a wide range of economic issues.

First, we have discussed the challenging issues of bilateral economic relations, regarding cooperation between our countries on border, in transport, phytosanitary and veterinary controls spheres.

Moreover, we have considered the challenging issues related to customs and tax administration with due regard to EAEU and WTO's relevant standards and regulations. For instance, our customs authorities are finding the facts of false declaration of goods from China in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan by Kyrgyz importers. We are suffering direct losses because of this.

The Kyrgyz side agreed on the issues raised. Prime Minister Sapar Isakov assured of a pragmatic approach to solving the issues stemming from Kyrgyzstan's fulfillment of its commitments, and in terms of serving the economic interests of the Eurasian Economic Union space.

Secondly, as a result of our negotiations, we decided to set up a working group headed by the first deputy prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The working group shall draw up a joint Roadmap within five working days. After the Roadmap is adopted, the sides shall ensure full fulfillment of the agreements reached.

Also, we agreed, starting from 00:00, October 19 this year, to ensure the priority order of crossing the state border between our countries, especially in Kordai, for individuals with personal baggage, motor vehicles performing regular passenger transportation, cars, and unloaded trucks.".

As we reported earlier, a representative delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov, arrived in Astana on Wednesday. It was the Kyrgyz side that initiated the visit following the results of a recent telephone conversation.