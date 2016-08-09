Kazakh PM signs decree on distribution of responsibilities among his deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov signed the decree "On distribution of responsibilities between the Prime Minister, the deputies of the Prime Minister and the head of the Prime Minister's Office, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's office.

As per the document, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will be responsible for strategic issues of economic, financial, fiscal and customs policy, state budget, interstate relations and international cooperation, attraction of foreign investment and improvement of investment climate.



First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev's responsibilities will include the issues of operating management of economy and regional policy, environmental protection, use of natural resources, development of construction and modernization of housing and public utilities. He will also coordinate the issues of emergencies, development of military and industrial complex, small and medium business, preparations for heating season, the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and many more.



Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva will oversee the issues of development of education and science, healthcare, social modernization, social policy, employment, religion, information, development of sport and culture, and so on.



Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov will be responsible for the issues of agro-industrial complex, land relations, water resources, forestry and more.



Head of the Prime Minister's Office Yerlan Koshanov will solve the issues of information and analytical, legal and organizational character. He will also coordinate the activity of central and local executive bodies and agencies in terms of resolutions of the Government.