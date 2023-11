ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has arrived in the Orenburg Region for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

During the visit, the Kazakh Prime Minister will meet with governor of the Orenburg Region Yuri Berg.



Massimov also plans to visit a gas refining plant Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg, a number of cultural facilities and historic monuments.