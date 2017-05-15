Kazakh PM surveys expanded product range of SaryarkaAvtoProm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited SaryarkaAvtoProm Ltd. in Kostanay today, Kazinform has learned from primeminsiter.kz. The company decided to expand its product range in an attempt to increase its export potential.

The Kazakh Premier was briefed on and surveyed facilities of the company, including manufacturing operations for body-in-white of JAC S3 and PEUGEOT 301 vehicles.



Sagintayev saw the presentation of IVECO Crossway buses that will transport EXPO-2017 guests as well as the company's product range consisting of 7 brands: Peugeot, SsangYong, Iveco, Hyundai, JAC, JAC Commercial, Ravon and Chevrolet. SaryarkaAvtoProm Ltd. also produces electric cars.



It should be noted that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev set the task to further develop electric cars production for export as part of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan.



Presently, Kazakhstani-made vehicles are sold countrywide and exported to Russia. 2,000 JAC and Peugeot cars will be exported to Tajikistan as per the cooperation memorandum with Holding Asia Group Tajikistan.



Established in 2010, SaryarkaAvtoProm has produced 26,345 cars over these years.