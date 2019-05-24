Kazakh PM surveys large infrastructure projects realization progress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin has paid a working trip to East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Karaganda regions to survey the progress of realization of the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the PM's press service reports.

Great attention was paid to implementation of the Nurly Zhol State Program, initiated by First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev for the development of the country's sustainable transport infrastructure.



In East Kazakhstan region the PM got familiarized with Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway construction project realization. 763 km of roads will be put into operation in 2020. Besides, Kalbatau-Maikapshagai highway reconstruction is underway to put 135 km of highway into commission by the year-end.







Askar Mamin got familiarized with the progress of coastal improvements at Alakol Lake. Large infrastructure projects are expected to be realized there since 2019. For the past two year KZT 5.3 bln was channeled into large-scale works there.



In Almaty region the PM was reported on reconstruction of the eastern section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway up to 355 km, the 184-km long Usaral-Dostykroad construction project.



Besides, the PM surveyed the progress of work at the Karaganda-Balkhash highway section to be put operation in 2020.



The Karaganda-Temirtau and Karaganda city bypass road projects are to be completed by the year-end. 61 km of highways will be put into service.

