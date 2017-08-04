Kazakh PM surveys tourism potential of Burabai resort

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Akmola region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid a visit to the construction site of a ski resort in Shchuchinsk and checked up on the state of resorts, tourist attractions and infrastructure of Burabai resort.

The Premier also surveyed how a section of the Shchuchinsk-Burabai motorway had been repaired, according to primeminister.kz.



While visiting the ski resort in Burabai, Bakytzhan Sagintayev was briefed on the current situation at the facility and when the construction works will be finished. The ski resort occupies a territory of over 140 ha and is 90% ready to take in tourists and holidaymakers. It is slated to host international alpine skiing, biathlon and other tournaments.



Sagintayev made the next stop at the Burabai natural park and surveyed results of reconstruction of a section of the Shchuchinsk-Burabai motorway. The section was reconstructed in 4 months and put into service in July 2017. Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin reported on the results of reconstruction and revealed plans to repair more motorways in the region in the future.



It should be noted that development of tourist potential of the Burabai resort until 2020 is highlighted in President Nursultan Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan" Global Competitiveness".