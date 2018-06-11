Kazakh PM, Swiss Ambassador had talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated issues for further strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in spheres such as energy, pharmaceuticals industry, education, transport and finance, and implementation of a number of investment projects.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 1, 1992.



The Kazakh PM noted significant transit and logistics potential of Switzerland. The country ranks fourth among the European countries in terms of sales volume with Kazakhstan.



Commodity turnover for January-March 2018 reached USD 562,987 (export hit USD 531,266, import stand at USD 31,721). Last year the trade volume made USD 3.2 billion that is 21% more against 2016.



The total inflow of direct investments from Switzerland to Kazakhstan achieved USD 20 billion for 2005-2017. Volume of Kazakhstan's direct investments to Switzerland made USD 823 million for 2005-2017.