Kazakh PM takes part in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway launch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated in the unveiling of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in the capital of Azerbaijan on the instruction of the Kazakh President, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

In attendance at the unveiling ceremony were President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda and Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan Deryaguly Byashimov.



The BTK railway is one of important sections of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor linking railway networks of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The launch of the railway will give Kazakhstan access to new routes to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.



The new railway will help expand the geography of freight traffic and reach the capacity of 2 million containers of cargo per year through the territory of Kazakhstan.