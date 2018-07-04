  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh PM, Tatarstan President debate prospects for investment coop

    12:32, 04 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Premier Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

    The Tatarstan Leader is paying a two-day visit to Astana to take part in the presentation of the Astana International Financial Centre and festivities on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The parties discussed pressing issues of trade and economic cooperation and further plans for broadening investment cooperation and prospects for realization of joint transit transport projects, educational and industrial collaboration.

    Sagintayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in Tatarstan practice of implementing digital services and development of information technologies.
    In his turn, President Minnikhanov underlined the importance of efficient cooperation of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan in various economic sectors.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!