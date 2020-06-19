Kazakh PM tests negative for COVID-19, ends self-isolation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has ended his self-isolation as his second test for the coronavirus infection has returned negative, Kazinform has learnt from his press secretary.

Additionally, Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev all tested negative for COVID-19 after spending several days in self-isolation.

In this light, the head of the Government and the abovementioned ministers continue to carry out their duties according to their schedule.

All meetings and sessions of the Government are held via videoconferencing. Sanitary and security measures have been strengthened at the buildings of the Government and the house of the ministries. 80% of personnel work remotely.