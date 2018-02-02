Kazakh PM to attend EAEU digital forum in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is set to participate in the international forum themed Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization and the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the forum will focus on the most pressing issues on development of innovations and technology entrepreneurship, basic integration projects, digitalization of industry and digital transformation of agriculture in the Eurasian Economic Union.



In attendance at the event will be prime ministers of Armenia - Karen Karapetyan, Belarus - Andrei Kobyakov, Kazakhstan - Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kyrgyzstan - Sapar Iskakov, Russia - Dmitriy Medvedev and official delegates from Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.



It is to be recalled that the session of the EAEU Economic Council approved the basic guidelines of the digital agenda for 2025 in October 2017. Participants of the session supported President Nazarbayev's initiative to hold a special meeting on digitalization of EAEU Member States' economies.



You can follow online broadcast of the forum at primeminister.kz and via its official Facebook, VKontakte, Twitter, Periscope and Ondoklassniki accounts.



In the afternoon, Bakytzhan Sagintayev and his EAEU counterparts will take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in narrow and extended formats.



Along with digital agenda, the participants will discuss macroeconomic situation, joint trade between EAEU Member States, prospects for agro-industrial complex development and sign a number of documents.



The previous meetings of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council were held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Kazan (Russia), Astana (Kazakhstan) and Yerevan (Armenia).