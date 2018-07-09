Kazakh PM to attend Turkish President's inauguration ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has headed the Kazakh delegation which will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the premier's press service.

"On the instruction of the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has headed the delegation of Kazakhstan at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Turkey," the press service said in a statement.



Earlier Anadolu Agency reported that a total of 22 heads of states will attend the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Monday. 28 foreign dignitaries -- including prime ministers, vice presidents, parliament speakers and ministers -- will also attend the ceremony as well.