Kazakh PM to visit Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is planned that Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will pay a visit to Singapore, the Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore with concurrent accreditation to Australia and New Zealand Ussen Suleimen told a briefing in the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The diplomat said that the preparations for the visit of the Head of the Kazakh Government to Singapore are underway. It is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

Besides, the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum is also planned to be held during the visit. Many entrepreneurs of the two countries are going to take part in it.

A number of documents related to the bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed there.

"Singapore regards Kazakhstan as a hub in Central Asia and the entire Eurasian region," Mr. Suleimen added.

