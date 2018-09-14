  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh PM tours in Pavlodar rgn

    11:51, 14 September 2018
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Pavlodar region, Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev will survey industrial facilities and get familiarized with socio-economic development of the region, Kazinform reports. 

    The PM will visit a secondary school, Students' House of the Pavlodar non-ferrous industry college, Batyr Mall shopping centre, first aid station and hold there a meeting on digitalization, medical insurance and healthcare protection problems, the PM's press service reports.

    The Premier will also pay a visit to the Schoolchildren's Palace to survey education digitalization concept, robotics industry and programming camps, visit the Friendship House, hold a meeting on small and medium-sized business development issues.  

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!