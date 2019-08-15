Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyedhousing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. Thereare 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was builtthere. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centresand administrative buildings will open their doors soon.

Mamin also visitedthe industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstanand Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of thelargest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will beput on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

Besides,the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meetwith farm producers.