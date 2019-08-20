Kazakh PM, U.S. Under Secretary of State discuss trade-economic coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Maclain Hale who arrived in Nur-Sultan for C5+1 meeting, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted theimportance of implementation of the agreements reached between the U.S. PresidentDonald Trump and the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy NursultanNazarbayev within his official visit to the U.S. in 2018, the PM's Office says.

The parties alsodiscussed the acute issues of development of the bilateral trade and economicand investment cooperation. The U.S. is one of the major investors ofKazakhstan economy. From 2005 to 2018, the gross inflow of direct investments fromthe U.S. to Kazakhstan comprised $40bn. Last year, the U.S. invested$5.3bn in Kazakhstan. In January-July2019, commodity turnover between the two countries was $1.1bn that is 31.8%more against the same period in 2018.

David Hale pointed out Kazakhstan’s attractiveness for the U.S. investors.

«Our countries have ahuge potential for developing their economic relations,» Askar Mamin said, emphasizing the prospects of deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation inIT, logistics, tourism and aerospace industry. «I am confident that your visitwill give a new impulse to the strengthening of our interaction,» he added.