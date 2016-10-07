  • kz
    Kazakh PM, UK MPs discuss bilateral cooperation in Astana

    14:15, 07 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with the delegation of the UK Parliament's All Party Group for Kazakhstan led by Gisela Stuart in Astana.

    According to primeminister.kz, participants of the meeting discussed the issues of expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain and the need to strengthen ties in key directions of strategic partnership.

