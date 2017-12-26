  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh PM urges akims to control heating problem

    15:19, 26 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev urged akims (mayors of the cities and governors of the regions) to keep the heating problem under control, Kazinform reports. 

    Prime Minister Sagintayev emphasized the heating and electricity problems should be kelp under constant control at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    He especially stressed that there should be no mistakes in that respect.

    "There should be no heating or electricity failures," the Prime Minister noted.

    Sagintayev also gave an instruction to monitor the situation with household indebtedness.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!