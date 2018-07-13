Kazakh PM urges heads of enterprises to upgrade technological infrastructure

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - During a working visit to Aktobe region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated today in a meeting to discuss project management and economic development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev called on the heads of the enterprises to upgrade the technological infrastructure, focusing on digitalization.

"What we are talking about is Industry 4.0. We have analyzed 600 enterprises in Kazakhstan and found that the majority of enterprises are at the level of 1.0, 2.0. There is a large gap in technology. New enterprises use new technologies, while old enterprises use old ones. If we do not modernize them, the products manufactured will not be competitive. Then, they come to us asking for subsidies, reducing tariffs. That will not do," Sagintayev said.

He also raised the issues of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and the enhancement of human capital.

"A new person with new knowledge should develop a new economy. How to train him/her, if the technologies and techniques everyone is educated are obsolete starting from kindergarten to university. Many people study abroad or undergo internships there. And why do not we bring this expert from abroad and train him/her here? We should train our own experts here. This refers to large production projects, spheres of production. And we do not think what specialists we need and whether there are professors in such majors in colleges. If we do not care for them now, we will have foreign specialists or we will study abroad," the Prime Minister said.