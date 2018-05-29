Kazakh PM urges to study farm cooperatives efficiency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's governmental meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has charged to study efficiency of farm cooperatives.

"As we can see from the reports of the governors since the foundation of farm cooperatives, labor productivity and production have grown up as compared to the last year. However, it is necessary to find out how much meat products were produced before and after development of farmer's cooperatives. What has changed in meat and dairy production? How many new workplaces were created? We also should study multiplicative effect. Have prices changed?" the PM said.



The Prime Minister has tasked the Agriculture Ministry jointly with bodies concerned to fully canvass measures to promote the agricultural cooperatives under the agro-industrial complex development program.